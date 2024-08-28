6 hours ago

Managing Director of Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation (BEST) Company, Edwin Alfred Provencal, has issued a stern warning to the 44 Oil Marketing Companies that owe nearly GH₵60 million in levies to BEST.

According to Mr. Provencal, if the companies do not settle their debts, they could face serious consequences.

“If these companies do not want trouble, they should come and pay what they owe. I can’t take the blame for their failure to remit these funds. I am using all legal means to collect the money, and no one can accuse me of causing financial loss to the state” he said.

He made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

The 44 oil marketing companies have defaulted on their obligation to remit levies to BEST.

They were supposed to collect the BOST margin from petroleum product sales and pass it to the NPA for onward transmission to BEST. Instead, they collected the levies but failed to transfer the funds, resulting in a significant shortfall.

But the MD explained that, the responsibility for creating bonds lies with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), not with him.

“I have exhausted all legal avenues available to recover the funds. We have already waited four years, and the debt now exceeds GH₵50 million. We are determined to retrieve this money because we don’t handle funds for free” he warned.

To him, this development is not a failure on his part as it is a matter of enforcing the regulations and ensuring that these companies meet their obligations.