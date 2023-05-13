5 hours ago

African mining giant, Engineers & Planners has signed a $230m Caterpillar equipment financing with the Mansour Group of Dubai and Egypt.

The list of equipment under this facility include, 50 units of CAT 785, 30 units of CAT 777, 5 units of CAT 992K, 20 units of CAT D9R. Other equipments include, Water Bowsers, Fuel Bowsers, Motor Graders and Backhoes.

This agreement signed between the mining giant owned by Business Mogul, Ibrahim Mahama and Caterpillar is significant in changing the face of mining in Ghana and the Sub Sahara Africa.

E&P is a wholly Indigenous Ghanaian owned mining and construction contracting company headquartered in Accra, Ghana.

Since its inception in 1997, E&P has successfully completed world class projects including road construction, mining projects, tailings dam construction, landfill site construction, leach pads construction, land reclamation amongst others.

E&P has the capacity, experience and expertise to deliver on major hard rock mining projects. E&P has executed mining projects both in Ghana and in Liberia.

Over the past 25 years E&P has gained considerable experience in hard rock mining. E&P is currently engaged in hard rock contract mining for Gold Fields Ghana Limited’s world class mine in Tarkwa, and Abosso Goldfields Limited in Damang.

Between January 2010 and May 2014, E&P also undertook hard rock mining for Golden Star (Wassa) Limited.

Most recently Abosso Goldfields Limited requested E&P to take over the Damang Complex Pit as the main mining contractor.

The latest project for E&P is the Cardinal Namdini Mines in Bolgatanga.