1 hour ago

The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Hon. Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has expressed gratitude to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, for his continuous guidance and support to the President and Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia.

Hon. Dr. Kokofu believes the spiritual support of the Supreme Leader has been a major backbone for the political successes of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia.

The EPA Boss has therefore appealed to the Islamic Leader to continue to lend his wise counsel and spiritual intervention to the seat of Government and the entire country.

Hon. Dr. Kokofu, who made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam at his residence last Friday, underscored the role the Islamic leader has played in maintaining peace and harmony amongst all religious sects in the country.

The EPA Executive Director and his staff were also at the official residence of the National Chief Imam to wish him well as he celebrated his 104th birthday.

The delegation also made huge donations of food items, as well as undisclosed sum of money to the Office of the National Chief Imam as their widow's mite towards the just ended Ramadan festivities.

Hon. Dr Kokofu indicated that the impact the Vice President, particularly, has had over the years on Ghana's socio-political and economic development has not come by accident, stressing that as a 'spiritual father and guardian', the National Chief Imam has played immense role in the life of the most productive amd competent Vice President the country has ever experienced.

"It is my hope that Allah will grant you more life so that you can continue to guide and support our leaders to rule this country " He pleaded.

The National Chief Imam expressed gratitude to the delegation for the visit and the kind gesture.

He reiterated the call for Ghanaians to continue to live in peace and harmony amongst each other since without peace Ghana cannot develop as a country.