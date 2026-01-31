1 hour ago

Arsenal tightened their grip on the Premier League title race with a ruthless 4–0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road, moving seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

The Gunners were in control from the first whistle and turned their dominance into goals, silencing the home crowd with a performance full of pace, precision and authority when Zubimendi scored with a header from a free kick in the 27th minute.

Leeds’ problems deepened in the 38th minute when goalkeeper Karl Darlow turned the ball into his own net under pressure, gifting Arsenal the opening goal and setting the tone for a difficult evening for the hosts. By half-time, Mikel Arteta’s side had doubled their advantage, leaving Leeds chasing shadows.

Arsenal emerged after the break with no intention of easing off. Viktor Gyökeres made it 3–0 in the 69th minute, finishing confidently after sustained pressure from Leeds. The result was put beyond doubt late on when Gabriel Jesus added a fourth, calmly converting a pass from Martin Ødegaard in the 86th minute.

The match also saw a flurry of substitutions as Leeds attempted to stem the tide, while Arsenal rotated their squad with one eye on the demanding run-in ahead. Jurriën Timber picked up a yellow card as Arsenal maintained their aggressive edge, even with the points already secured.

For Leeds, it was a bruising night at home and another reminder of the gulf in quality between a side battling for stability and one chasing the championship. Arsenal, by contrast, looked every bit the part of title contenders.

With this emphatic win, the north London club now sit seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League, applying real pressure on Manchester City as the season enters its decisive phase.