1 hour ago

A consultant urologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Bernard Toboh has stated that claims of erectile dysfunction as a possible side effect of COVID-19 is not a myth as some have presumed.

According to him, though the virus is a developing one and making knowledge about it is scanty, the claims about it causing erectile dysfunction is proven and real.

“The news about erectile dysfunction with regard to COVID-19 is not funny,” he averred.

There have been mixed reactions by the public since the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) came out with reports suggesting that erectile dysfunction is a possible side effect of COVID-19. A section of the public expressed worry about the development, while others simply dismissed it, saying, it was a ploy to get men adhere to the safety protocols.

However, Dr Toboh who was contributing to a discussion about the pandemic on Newsfile Saturday, January 30, 2021, indicated that the assertion might seem anecdotal to Ghanaians over their tendency to shy away from the conversation, it is a proven fact on the international scene.

“Most people don’t report erectile dysfunction unless they are pushed to the wall but it is veritable.” He said.

The doctor, who expressed worry about the rise in cases of the pandemic in the country, and the accompanying side effects, including possible mental conditions, urged the public to adhere strictly to the safety measures in order to safeguard themselves and their families.

Source: Suraya Alidu Malititi/Ghanaguardian.com