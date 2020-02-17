3 hours ago

Former Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has berated his former club's marksman William Opoku Mensah for his miss on Sunday in his side's draw with Ashgold.

He produced an early miss of the season contender when he fluffed his lines after being presented with a gift of a back pass from Ashanti Gold center back Samed Ibrahim in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Obuasi AshantiGold SC.

The defender gave away a back pass from his goal keeper with an under hit pass which was intercepted by the striker.

With only the goal keeper to beat he dilly dallied and allowed the goalkeeper to sweep the ball off his feet as the chance evaporated.

The striker was taken off by an obviously furious coach Maxwell Konadu minutes after that miss in the game.

Eric Bekoe was a pundit on the league official broadcast partners StarTimes as that game was televised live .

“You know, as a striker, you always have to know where you are standing because if he [Opoku Mensah] had realised where he was standing, this isn’t a ball he needs to push one, two, three because they were all stagnant before the ball came so what was he waiting for? it’s just unpardonable,” he said during a post-match analysis on StarTimes.