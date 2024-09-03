1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Ernest Agyiri has been loaned to Danish second-tier side Kolding IF from Randers FC for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

The 26-year-old forward has struggled to secure regular playing time at Randers and will now seek to gain more experience with Kolding.

Agyiri, who is a product of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana and Manchester City U23, expressed his enthusiasm about the move.

“I am excited to join Kolding IF. It feels like the right choice for me, and I am looking forward to contributing to the team and playing in front of the fans,” he said.

Kolding IF's manager, Niklas Nurnberg, is pleased with the acquisition, noting, “Ernest Agyiri has the qualities we need and will be a valuable asset to our squad. We believe he will make a positive impact.”

Agyiri will begin training with his new teammates on Wednesday. During his time at Randers, he has made 24 appearances, scoring twice and providing three assists since joining from FCI Levadia in Estonia.