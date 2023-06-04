6 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah has been recognized as the best player in the Danish SuperLiga for the 2022/23 season.

The 19-year-old has been a standout performer for FC Nordsjaelland, contributing significantly to their qualification for the Danish SuperLiga Championship playoffs.

Nuamah has impressed with his performances throughout the season, scoring twelve goals and providing four assists in 29 appearances.

His exciting displays have attracted interest from various clubs across Europe, making him a potential target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The accolade of being voted the best footballer of the year in Denmark is a testament to Nuamah's exceptional skills and impact on the field.

His recognition has also earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar on June 18, demonstrating his rise in prominence.

Ernest Nuamah's journey to FC Nordsjaelland began when he joined the club from the Right to Dream Academy, a Ghanaian lower-tier side in 2016 before moving on to their sister club.

His success in Denmark highlights the talent and potential that Ghanaian footballers possess and the opportunities they can seize through dedication and hard work.