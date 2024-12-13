3 hours ago

Lyon secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in their final Europa League group stage match at Groupama Stadium, with Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah playing a key role by scoring a crucial goal.

The match started with Frankfurt taking the lead in the 18th minute, as Ansgar Knauff capitalized on a defensive mistake by Lyon.

However, the hosts responded quickly, with Rayan Cherki's deflected shot leveling the score at 1-1 in the 27th minute.

Lyon came out strong in the second half. In the 50th minute, Cherki delivered a pinpoint assist to Malick Fofana, who put Lyon ahead 2-1.

Just four minutes later, Nuamah showcased his exceptional skill by curling a stunning shot into the top corner after a precise pass from Cherki, extending Lyon's lead to 3-1.

Frankfurt fought back, and in the 85th minute, Omar Marmoush pulled one back with a composed finish, reducing the deficit to 3-2.

Despite their late pressure, Lyon held on to secure the win.

Nuamah, who was a constant menace throughout the match, played 72 minutes in a standout performance as Lyon prepares for their upcoming Ligue 1 clash with PSG.