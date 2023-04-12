2 hours ago

Ghana and FC Nordsjaelland youngster, Ernest Nuamah was on target for his side on Monday as they defeated Brondy IF in the Danish League game.

The high-flying Nordsjaelland gave their title charge a huge boost as they defeated Brondby IF 2-1 at the Right to Dream Park.

Nuamah who has been in outstanding form grabbed the opener in the 12th minute after curling home a brilliant pass from Jacob Christensen.

FC Nordsjaelland upped the ante and Martin Frese added the second goal in the 29th minute to make the results safe as they ended the first half 2-0.

After recess, the away side made the game a nervy one as in the 76th minute, Ohi Omoijuanfo converted from the spot to make it 2-1 but it was not enough as the match ended 2-1 in favour of FC Nordsjaelland.

The 19-year-old attacker lasted for the entire duration of the game for FC Nordsjaelland while compatriot Kelvin Mensah climbed off the bench to feature for Brøndby IF.

He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 23 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland this season so far.