2 hours ago

Lyon secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over Qarabag FK in their UEFA Europa League Round 5 match on Thursday, with Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah playing a crucial role in the win.

The French side controlled 57% of possession and set the tone early in the match. Just 15 minutes in, Nuamah delivered a pinpoint cross that found Georges Mikautadze, who made no mistake in finishing the chance to give Lyon a 1-0 lead.

Nuamah’s impressive assist capped off a solid 46-minute performance before he was substituted.

Lyon doubled their advantage in the second half with goals from Corentin Tolisso in the 63rd minute and Malick Fofana in the 68th.

Mikautadze then completed his brace in the 80th minute, assisted by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Despite a late own goal from Qarabag in the 88th minute, Lyon's dominant display ensured they claimed all three points.

With this victory, Lyon will aim to carry their momentum into their upcoming home league clash against Nice on December 1st.