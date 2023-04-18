3 hours ago

Ernest Opoku Jnr. could not hold back his tears at the wedding ceremony of his beloved ex-girlfriend who ended up with another man after wasted years of catering for her needs and that of her parents.

The Ghanaian gospel musician has recounted how his relationship with his former girlfriend collapsed when she meet a new man who snatched her from him despite his sacrifices.

The painful part of the story is the investment Ernest made with the hopes of securing a better future for his woman.

Everything came crashing down when he had to sit at the wedding of his first love upon an invitation to witness her union with her new lover.

Sharing his story for the first time on the Okukuseku Show with Emelia Brobbey in 2022, Ernest revealed that tears rolled down his eyes when the couple kissed.

“I was very calm and composed until the officiating minister said ‘you may kiss your bride’," he said.