56 minutes ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian players Jayden Addai, Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, and Ernest Poku helped AZ Alkmaar win the UEFA Youth League for the first time in their history.

They defeated Hadjuk Split 5-0 in an emphatic game that saw Ernest Poku announce himself to the world as he scored twice and also won a penalty for his side which was the opening goal and was converted by compatriot Jayden Addai.

All three players have been integral in the Dutch side's run as they have featured in almost every game in their run-up to the finals.

Addai scored for AZ Alkmaar from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time after Ernest Opoku was felled in the penalty box to give AZ the lead against Hadjuk Split.

Addai sent his low penalty to Buljan's left as the goalkeeper dived the correct way but could not descend quickly enough.

AZ got the second goal in the 70th minute as Ernest Poku cut inside from the left and curled a glorious, precise strike beyond Buljan at the goalkeeper's far post from outside the penalty area to make it 2-0.

Six minutes later Poku grabbed his brace as he smashed home from close range after a one-two with Meerdink to make it 3-0.

Meerdink added two more goals after joining from the bench with the first goal coming in the 79th minute and the fifth coming in the 87th minute to seal the win.

Goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro kept a clean sheet as he helped his side become the first Dutch side to win the UEFA Youth League.

The three Dutch-born Ghanaian players have all featured for the Dutch junior national teams but are eligible to play for Ghana.