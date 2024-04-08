4 hours ago

Tunisian giants Esperance secured a spot in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League after a thrilling 4-2 victory in a penalty shootout against Ivorian club ASEC on Saturday night.

The second-leg quarter-final encounter in Abidjan ended in a tense goalless draw, with both teams unable to break the deadlock after regular time.

With the aggregate score level, the match was ultimately decided by a dramatic penalty shootout.

Esperance emerged victorious in the shootout, with goalkeeper Amanallah Memmiche playing a pivotal role by making crucial saves against Christian Kouamé and Salifou Diarrassouba, sealing a 4-2 triumph and propelling Esperance into the semi-finals for the 16th time in the club's storied history.

Their next challenge will be South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated showdown between two continental heavyweights.

The match at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny saw ASEC Mimosas adopting a more assertive approach compared to the first leg.

Despite Esperance maintaining possession dominance, ASEC created dangerous opportunities, but both sides were unable to find the back of the net.

In the second half, Esperance showed renewed determination, but both sides remained deadlocked until the final whistle, leading to the tense shootout.

Memmiche emerged as the hero for Esperance during the shootout, showcasing nerves of steel to deny ASEC's penalties and secure Esperance's place in the semi-finals.

With their eyes firmly set on continental glory, Esperance will now focus on preparations for their semi-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, as they aim to continue their quest for CAF Champions League success.