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Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has tipped Kamaldeen Sulemana to play a decisive role for the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Atalanta winger has endured a challenging period at club level, struggling for regular minutes and consistency in front of goal. However, Essien believes the 25-year-old still possesses the qualities needed to make a major impact on the international stage.

‎Speaking ahead of the tournament, Essien, who represented Ghana at the 2006 and 2014 World Cups, praised Sulemana’s natural ability, pointing to his pace, strength, and dribbling as key assets.

‎“Sulemana is a great talent. I managed to see him here, and he's got a lot of qualities in him. He's a good dribbler, he's very fast, and he's quite strong,” he said.

‎Essien also emphasised the importance of confidence, urging the winger to express himself freely when given the opportunity.

“He has to feel free and be himself when he's on the pitch, then the rest will come,” he added.

Sulemana has remained a trusted figure within the national team setup, continuing to earn the backing of coaches and teammates despite his club struggles.

‎Ghana will be making their fifth appearance at the World Cup, where they face a stern test in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

‎With the tournament fast approaching, Essien’s endorsement highlights the belief that Sulemana could yet emerge as one of Ghana’s key attacking threats on football’s biggest stage.