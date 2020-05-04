2 hours ago

The Minister for Youth and Sports of the Republic of Ghana and member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua constituency, Hon. Isaac Asiamah will on Monday May, 4, embark on a facility inspection exercise at the Essipong Sports stadium in Sekondi ahead of major renovation works.

The minister will be accompanied by several high-ranking government officials as they tour and examine the stadium ahead the scheduled work.

The tour, slated for 12:00GMT today(Monday) will see top government officials present including Hon. Joe Ghartey (MP), Minister of Railways Development and Western regional minister Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah (MP).

Also, Mr. Anthony K. K. Sam, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi will be present together with Frank Quist, Chief Director of Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Board chairman of National Sports Authority, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman and Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General, National Sports Authority are also expected to grace the occasion.

According to the spokesperson and personal assistant of the sports minister, Kofi Asare Brako ‘Abatay’, the tour of the facility is not a new move by the Minister.

It will be recalled that, Hon. Asiamah embarked on a similar operations at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in March this year after which the stadium was closed and subsequently renovated ahead of the country's 63rd Independence day celebrations

The move also falls in line with government's hope to give a face-lift to all sporting infrastructures in the country.

Currently, ten multi-purpose sports complex are also under construction across the country to help unearth and nurture talents to represent Ghana at the world level in the future.