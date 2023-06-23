1 hour ago

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Jeff Konadu Addo has urged the Members of Parliament across the country to establish an insurance policy for party members to protect them when the unfortunate happens.

According to him, "Often party members especially the grassroots who encounter accidents in their line of duty may need help and that help always requires that party leadership must quickly contribute to taking care of such individuals".

He explained that "But an insurance policy will go a long way to help our party members so such individuals work for the party without any fear because they know they have support in case of adversity".

Mr. Jeff Konadu said this when speaking at the launch of an insurance policy by the Deputy Minister of Finance, MP for Atiwa East, Abena Osei Asare for it constituents, at Anyinam over the weekend.

The policy insurance will cover death, permanent disability, temporal disability, critical illness, and medical uncertainty of the constituents.

He said in the event of death by any Constituency Party Executive, there is Ghc 10,000 insurance cover for the beneficiaries.

He noted ‘’I am happy and highly motivated by what I have witnessed here today, I wish all other MPs in the Eastern region will emulate this gesture and do the same for their constituents".

On the upcoming NPP Primaries, Jeff Konadu urged party leaders and delegates to fairly give equal hearing and opportunity to all Presidential aspirants and hopefuls as they deliver their messages.

He believes taking the keynote of their messages will allow them to make the right decision which will bring development to the region.