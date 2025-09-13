21 hours ago

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer Esther Piesie has humbly dismissed claims that she is currently the best gospel artiste in the country.

Her latest single, ‘Nyame Ye’, released on August 20, has received widespread acclaim and commercial success, prompting many fans and industry observers to crown her as the leading figure in Ghana’s gospel music scene.

However, speaking to the media upon her return to Ghana from the United States on Thursday, September 11, the award-winning artist expressed gratitude for the support but rejected the “best” title.

“Even Jesus Christ was asked the same question… No, even though the song is doing well, I can’t say I’m the best currently… God is the greatest… We are just his disciples… It would be wrong for me to brag that I’m the best now.”