4 hours ago

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has made a surprising revelation about her past, sharing that she was nearly aborted as a child.

In a candid interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Smith spoke about the challenging circumstances surrounding her birth and how she narrowly escaped being aborted.

Smith explained that her mother, who was quite young at the time of her pregnancy, had decided to terminate the pregnancy.

However, her grandmother, sensing something was amiss, decided to follow her mother on the day she planned to visit Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for the abortion.

“My mother wanted to abort me. On the day she was going to KATH for the abortion, her mother suspected something and asked where she was headed, then started following her around,” the gospel singer, known for her hit song Onyame Ye Nyame, recounted.

Smith went on to reveal that her mother later confessed her intentions to abort her. Interestingly, it was her father—who initially did not want the pregnancy—who ultimately intervened to stop the abortion once he found out what her mother was planning.

“Even my father, who didn’t even want me, when he realised that my mother wanted to abort me, stopped her,” Smith stated. “She had taken a lot of drugs to help with the abortion, but none of them worked.”

Smith also shared a poignant moment involving a pastor who prophesied to her mother about the significant impact the unborn Esther would have on Ghana. Grateful for her life, Smith acknowledged the miraculous circumstances of her birth and the role faith played in saving her.

Reflecting on her journey, Smith described how her passion for music began at an early age. “When I was 14 years old, I used to go to church with my aunt and join a Methodist choir somewhere in Kumasi,” she said, referring to her time with the Tanoso Methodist Church Choir. “I was the youngest in the choir.”

She continued, “We moved to House of Faith Ministries, where I joined Voices of Faith at the age of 16. I started to write my own songs—at the age of 16.”

Esther Smith’s story is a testament to resilience, faith, and the belief that every life has a purpose. Her journey from a nearly aborted child to a celebrated gospel artist underscores the powerful ways in which destiny can unfold, despite the odds.