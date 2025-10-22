2 hours ago

The 2025 edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) came to a breathtaking close at the National Theatre on Sunday night, with Isabella Etornam Gagblezu of the Volta Region emerging victorious.

Her triumph marked not only a personal milestone but also a historic moment for her region — becoming the third Volta representative to clinch the prestigious national title since the pageant’s inception.

At 30, Etornam’s journey to the crown is a story of resilience, determination, and triumph over adversity. Born in Yeji and raised in a broken home, she endured severe challenges in her early years — from emotional and physical abuse to street life struggles.

To survive, she hawked and worked as a “trotro mate,” experiences that shaped her empathy and fueled her drive to succeed.

Despite her difficult beginnings, Etornam refused to let hardship define her destiny.

She pursued education with remarkable determination, completing her studies at Adidome Senior High School before advancing to the Oxford Institute of Business and Journalism in Kumasi.

It was during her tertiary years that she discovered her passion for public speaking, advocacy, and cultural representation — qualities that later made her a formidable contestant in GMB 2025.

Throughout the competition, Etornam distinguished herself with outstanding performances that combined intellect, eloquence, and creativity.

Her confidence and thoughtful answers to judges’ questions won her widespread admiration.

By the finale, she had earned a record twelve nominations and secured six individual awards, including Best Costume and Star Performer — achievements unmatched in the show’s history.

Her victory places her among an elite group of Volta Region winners, following in the footsteps of Emefa (2012) and Selorm (2023).

The 2025 GMB grand finale was a spectacle of culture, fashion, and grace. Finalists Asakia (Upper East Region), Sika (Ashanti Region), Nana, and Adjorkor put up strong performances, but Etornam’s consistency and emotional storytelling carried the night.

Asakia took second place, with Sika claiming third, while Nana and Adjorkor finished as fourth and fifth runners-up respectively.

Beyond the glitz of the crown and a brand-new car, Etornam’s victory comes with a deep sense of purpose. Her flagship project,

The Early Child Education Initiative, aims to advocate for equal access to quality education for every child in Ghana — regardless of location or socio-economic background.

She has pledged to collaborate with the government and local organizations to push this initiative forward, inspired by her own experience of being denied educational stability in her youth.