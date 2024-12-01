3 hours ago

The European Union has launched a probe into TikTok over claims of Russian interference in Romania's elections. Find out more about the investigation and its implications.

EU Launches Investigation into TikTok Over Election Interference Allegations

A Shock Election Result and Allegations of Foreign Interference

The European Union has initiated a formal investigation into TikTok following allegations that the platform was exploited by Russia to sway the results of Romania’s recent presidential election. The controversy centers around claims that TikTok was used to spread misinformation and influence voter behavior ahead of Romania's first-round election, which saw a surprise victory for a Moscow-aligned candidate.On November 24, independent candidate Calin Georgescu stunned Romania by securing approximately 23 percent of the vote in the first round of the presidential election. His victory placed him in a strong position for a runoff against pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi. However, suspicions quickly arose after the Romanian National Security Council released classified documents, suggesting the involvement of a foreign “state actor,” widely believed to be Russia.

As a result, Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the first-round results and ordered a new election to be held in the coming months. This decision extended the term of incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, whose second term officially ended in December.

European Commission Responds to Allegations

In response to the unfolding situation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on December 17 that the EU was launching an investigation into TikTok. The investigation will explore whether the platform violated the EU’s Digital Services Act by failing to adequately address the risks of foreign interference in the election.

“Following serious indications that foreign actors interfered in the Romanian presidential election through TikTok, we are now thoroughly investigating whether TikTok has violated the Digital Services Act,” von der Leyen said. “We will continue gathering evidence, conducting monitoring actions, interviews, inspections, and seeking access to algorithms to understand the extent of the interference.”

The EU had already taken steps to safeguard the integrity of elections across the bloc by ordering TikTok to freeze and store data related to systemic risks associated with national elections between November 24 and March 2024.

A Broader International Backlash

The EU's investigation follows growing international concern over foreign interference in democratic processes. A group of senior U.S. senators recently condemned the alleged Russian meddling in Romania’s elections, accusing Russia of using TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, as a tool for influence.

“Vladimir Putin's attack on the Romanian election is yet another example of the hybrid warfare he is waging against our European allies and partners,” said U.S. Senators Pete Ricketts, Ben Cardin, Jim Risch, and Jeanne Shaheen in a joint statement. They emphasized their support for Romania's efforts to safeguard its electoral integrity and condemned Russia’s manipulation of TikTok to undermine democracy.

The Future of TikTok in European Elections

As the investigation into TikTok intensifies, the platform will be under increasing scrutiny for its role in the spread of misinformation and foreign influence. With elections across Europe slated for next year, the EU’s actions could have far-reaching implications for social media regulation and the responsibilities of platforms like TikTok.

The case in Romania is just the latest in a series of concerns about the role of foreign actors in manipulating online platforms to influence elections. As the investigation progresses, it will likely set a precedent for how the EU handles similar allegations in the future.