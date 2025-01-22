15 hours ago

Brussels intensifies scrutiny of tech giants under the Digital Services Act

The European Commission investigates X, Meta, and TikTok for potential violations of the Digital Services Act, aiming to address disinformation, illegal content, and transparency in online advertising.

The European Union has escalated its oversight of major tech platforms, launching investigations against X (formerly Twitter), Meta, and TikTok. The move is part of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), a framework introduced in 2022 to combat disinformation, illegal content, and ensure transparency in online advertising. The outcome of these cases could result in substantial fines, potentially straining transatlantic relations between the EU and the United States.

What Is the Digital Services Act, and Why Are These Platforms Under Fire?

Meta’s Advertising Policies Under Scrutiny

The Digital Services Act (DSA) serves as a cornerstone of the EU’s digital policy, holding tech companies accountable for their practices in content moderation, data transparency, and user safety. Investigations into Meta, X, and TikTok focus on a range of concerns, from fake news dissemination to advertising practices.Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is facing an investigation launched in the summer of 2024. The inquiry centers on the platform’s advertising system, including allegations of a "lookalike threat," where fake ads mimic legitimate sources to spread disinformation. The EU suspects Russian-origin disinformation may have exploited Meta’s systems, raising concerns about election integrity.

Further, Meta’s recent policy shifts, such as replacing its fact-checking program with the "Community Notes" model inspired by X, have drawn criticism. These changes, coupled with relaxed rules on hate speech, have prompted the European Commission to assess Meta’s risk management approach.

TikTok’s Role in Political Campaigns Raises Alarm

TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, is under investigation for its role in the 2024 Romanian presidential elections. The platform reportedly allowed fake accounts to amplify content supporting far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, whose surprise first-round victory was later annulled by Romania’s Constitutional Court.

The European Commission is examining TikTok's handling of political advertising and its recommendation algorithms. The platform has been ordered to store and share all data related to the election campaign as part of the investigation.

X Faces Transparency and Hate Speech Challenges

Elon Musk’s X was the first platform to come under DSA scrutiny in 2023. Initial investigations focused on the transparency of its verification system and advertising practices. Subsequent inquiries expanded to include its "Community Notes" system and the platform's handling of hate speech and violent content.

Most recently, the EU demanded that X explain changes to its content algorithms and preserve related data for investigation. These actions coincide with Musk’s public support for far-right political parties in Germany, further fueling concerns about the platform’s role in shaping political discourse.

What Are the Consequences of DSA Violations?

Under the DSA, companies found in violation can face fines of up to 6% of their annual global revenue, potentially amounting to billions of dollars. While fines are the most common penalty, the European Commission can also impose interim measures in extreme cases.

One example is TikTok Lite, a lightweight version of the app that was withdrawn from the EU following regulatory threats over its lack of a risk assessment. However, enforcement remains a challenge, with ongoing debates over the Commission’s ability to impose and collect fines effectively.

The Broader Implications for Tech Regulation

The investigations into X, Meta, and TikTok highlight growing tensions between the EU and the United States over tech regulation. While some EU member states advocate for stricter penalties, others fear that harsh measures could harm transatlantic relations or provoke trade disputes.

Meanwhile, populist politicians and parties, who often rely on social media to amplify their platforms, have criticized the DSA as "European censorship." The issue continues to polarize opinions, both within the EU and beyond.

The European Commission’s actions against X, Meta, and TikTok underscore the EU’s determination to enforce the Digital Services Act. As these cases unfold, they could reshape the relationship between governments and tech giants, setting a precedent for digital regulation worldwide. The stakes are high, and the outcomes will likely influence the global conversation around the accountability of social media platforms.