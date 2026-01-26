2 days ago

EU launches investigation into X over sexually explicit images made by Grok AI, as regulators examine risks linked to AI-generated abuse, child safety and platform accountability.

Brussels Turns Its Attention to AI Risks

, placing renewed scrutiny on how artificial intelligence tools are being deployed on major social media platforms. The European Commission has opened a formal probe into Elon Musk’s X, citing concerns that its AI chatbot, Grok, may have facilitated the creation and spread of illegal and harmful content, including manipulated sexual images and potential child sexual abuse material.

The move marks one of the most high-profile tests yet of the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), a landmark law designed to rein in online harms and force technology companies to take greater responsibility for the systems they operate.

Grok AI and Allegations of Harmful Content

At the centre of the investigation is Grok, the AI chatbot integrated into X, which has sparked widespread criticism for enabling users to generate explicit images. According to researchers at the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the tool was used to create around three million sexualised images in less than two weeks. Of these, approximately 23,000 appeared to depict children.

Campaigners say the technology has been used to digitally strip women and children and place them in sexually provocative poses without consent, triggering alarm among child protection groups and women’s rights advocates.

The European Commission said its investigation will assess whether X has properly identified and reduced the risks associated with Grok’s functions within the EU, particularly the risk of disseminating illegal material such as manipulated sexual images and “content that may constitute” child sexual abuse material.

Expanded Scrutiny of X’s Algorithms

The new inquiry also broadens an existing investigation into X’s recommendation systems — the algorithms that determine what content users are shown. Regulators are examining whether these systems may amplify harmful material or fail to prevent its rapid spread.

An EU official told reporters that the Commission was not satisfied with the measures X claims to have put in place to address these concerns. Investigators are now seeking to establish whether the platform has effective systems capable of detecting, preventing and responding to serious risks linked to AI-generated content.

Digital Services Act Put to the Test

The investigation is being carried out under the Digital Services Act, which came into force to protect users from a wide range of online harms. The law gives regulators significant powers, including the ability to impose substantial fines if companies are found to have breached their obligations.

Announcing the probe, Henna Virkkunen, the Commission’s top official for technological sovereignty, security and democracy, said: "Non-consensual sexual fakes of women and children are a violent and unacceptable form of degradation. With this investigation, we will determine whether X has fulfilled its legal obligations under the DSA, or whether it has treated the rights of European citizens - including those of women and children - as collateral damage of its service."

Political Reaction and Industry Response

The investigation has been welcomed by several European lawmakers. Regina Doherty, an Irish Member of the European Parliament, said she supported the Commission’s decision to act. "When credible reports emerge of the use of artificial intelligence systems in ways that harm women and children, it is essential that EU law is reviewed and implemented without delay," she said.

In response, X directed journalists to a statement it released on 14 January, which said: "We remain committed to making X a safe platform for everyone and continue to have zero tolerance for any form of child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and unwanted sexual content."

A Defining Moment for AI Regulation

As, the case is being closely watched across the technology sector. It underscores growing concern among regulators that artificial intelligence, if left unchecked, can magnify existing online harms.

For Brussels, the outcome may set a powerful precedent, signalling how far the EU is prepared to go to ensure that innovation does not come at the expense of fundamental rights — particularly the protection of women and children in the digital age.