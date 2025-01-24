2 hours ago

Marking International Education Day, the European Union highlights its extensive investments in Kosovo’s education system, aiming to foster inclusivity, quality, and opportunity.

The EU reinforces its dedication to education in Kosovo with over €85 million in investments since 2007, transforming infrastructure, inclusivity, and quality at all levels of education.

A Longstanding Partnership for Education

On International Education Day, the European Union has reiterated its unwavering commitment to supporting Kosovo’s education sector. Since 2007, the EU has invested over €85 million to enhance the quality, accessibility, and inclusivity of education for all communities in Kosovo.

“These efforts aim to offer students and the academic community in Kosovo opportunities comparable to those in the EU, while also contributing to knowledge-based economic development and job creation,” the EU’s statement emphasized.

Comprehensive Support Across All Levels

The EU’s contributions span every stage of education, from early childhood programs to vocational training (VET) and higher education. Key initiatives have included significant improvements in educational infrastructure, strengthened policy frameworks, and enhanced learning materials, alongside the promotion of digital education and inclusion of vulnerable groups.

Under the EU Employment and Education Programme, one landmark project involved an €8.9 million investment in new facilities for the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences. This development represents just one example of the EU’s broader efforts to upgrade Kosovo’s educational infrastructure.

Transforming Learning Environments Across Kosovo

To date, the EU has financed the construction of new schools and renovated over 20 educational facilities, providing modern, safe, and effective learning environments. Notable projects include the fully renovated “Dardania” primary school in Pristina, where students and teachers now thrive in upgraded spaces supported by EU funding.

The EU has also implemented energy efficiency improvements in more than 60 schools across Kosovo, cutting energy consumption by up to 30%. Major construction projects are currently underway in Prizren and Ferizaj, further underscoring the EU’s dedication to sustainability and educational advancement.

Kosovo’s Growing Global Participation

A Future Built on Knowledge

Beyond infrastructure, Kosovo’s involvement in the Erasmus+ program has expanded significantly, opening doors for students and educators to engage with international academic opportunities. These initiatives are a testament to the EU’s commitment to aligning Kosovo’s education system with European standards and fostering opportunities for growth and development.The European Union’s consistent investment in education demonstrates its belief in the transformative power of learning. By empowering Kosovo’s youth and academic communities, the EU is laying the groundwork for a prosperous, knowledge-driven future that aligns with European ideals and global competitiveness.