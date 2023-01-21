18 minutes ago

Journalist Kevin Taylor has reported that Mr. Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, is currently in Canada to see his new wife, who has just given birth to a new baby.

Mr. Arhin allegedly left Ghana on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

In a Facebook post, Kevin Taylor claims that the representative from the government flown "first class KL691 AMS-YYZ/business class" and went through Amsterdam when he left for the North America nation.

Kevin Taylor brought up the fact that Eugene Arhin sent his wife to give birth abroad because he (Eugene) does not have faith in the Ghanaian healthcare system.

"At the Counter is Eugene Arhin, Director of Communication at the Presidency. He’s the one his ex wife revealed that in just 4 years after coming to power, he has become filthy rich with properties scattered around Accra and Super Cars. Now, Eugene Arhin wants to be MP in Ghana specifically in the central region.

"He left Ghana yesterday through Amsterdam to Canada in a first class KL691 AMS- YYZ/ business class. His new wife or whatever has delivered in Canada and He’s going to see the baby. He does not even trust the Hospital System in Ghana," he wrote.

In 2021, Mr. Eugene Arhin gained notoriety after his ex-wife Gloria Assan made their marital problems public. She filed for divorce at the Accra High Court's Divorce and Matrimonial division.

One of the allegations Gloria levelled was that “Eugene Arhin has committed and continues to commit adultery with one Chantel Kudjawu also known as Getrude Gbajo.”

Although Gloria Assan could not provide evidence to substantiate her claims of adultery against Eugene Arhin, her wish for divorce was eventually granted by the court presided by Justice Cecilia Don Chebe Agbeyey.

The court in dissolving marriage granted the wife custody of the children but also gave Eugene Arhin access to the children.