Medeama SC have appointed Technical Director Augustine Evans Adotey as interim head coach following the departure of Nebojsa Kapor.
Adotey, who famously led the Mauves and Yellows to their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title, steps in to stabilize the team until a permanent head coach is named.
Kapor’s exit comes in the wake of Medeama's 3-2 defeat to Vision FC in Tema, a result that left the club sitting fifth on the league table.
Despite accumulating 21 points from 13 matches—just three points off the top—inconsistency has been a major issue for the side this season.
In a statement on Tuesday, Medeama SC confirmed: “Both parties failed to reach an agreement on contract renewal.”
Adotey’s return brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the squad, qualities the club hopes will reignite their title challenge.
The focus now shifts to securing a long-term successor, while Adotey prepares the team for a crucial encounter against Karela United in their next league fixture.
