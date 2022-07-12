1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Evans Etti is currently leading the goal king race in the Chinese second-tier league which is referred to as League One.

The former Accra Lions striker has bagged five goals in the opening eight matches for his side Heilongjiang Bingcheng.

Etti is currently the joint top scorer with 25-year-old striker Ze Turbo who plies his trade for Nantong Zhiyun.

The breakdown of the prolific marksman includes a spot-kick in the opening day fixture where he scored from the spot against Beijing BSU where his side won 4-0.

Etti bagged his second goal in a match week clash against Liaoning Shenyang where they won 3-0 at home.

After which the former Accra Lions striker added three more goals in the last three consecutive matches against Xinjiang Tianshan, away at Liaoning Shenyang and Sichuan Jiuniu.

The Ghanaian seem to have turned the tables as the Ghanaian scored just one goal in five matches in 2021.