1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Evans Mensah has made a quick dash back to Europe after signing for Qatari side Al Duhail.

Mensah was one of the few bright spots in Ghana's failed bid for an Olympic ticket to Tokyo 2020 in the Caf U-23 nation's cup in Egypt but right after the tournament he signed for the Qatari side on a four year deal.

The Black Meteors player who joined Al Duhail from Finish side HJK Helsinki has now been farmed out on loan to struggling Portuguese side Portimonense.

He joins Portimonense on an 18 month deal to try and help them salvage their top flight status in the Portuguese Premiera liga as they lie 16th in the 18th team league.

The former Inter Allies and Right to Dream youngster had a stellar three year stint at HJK Helsinki but now teams up with compatriot Emmanuel Hackman at Portimonense.