50 minutes ago

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to issues surrounding her purported marriage as well as claims that she is a second wife.

Earlier, while reports were rife that Afia Schwarzenegger got hitched, Nana Tonardo stormed social media with claims that the comedienne is indeed married but as a second wife.

“Afia Schwarzenegger has snatched someone’s husband with maximum speed. She is now a second wife to a certain chief. As for the chief, I won’t mention his name now. At the right time, the chief’s wife will speak. Men really have a problem. I don’t know what it is about Afia Schwarzenegger,” Tonardo earlier stated.

However, in her latest reply, Afia in an interview with Empire FM made a jest out of it.

Bursting out in laughter, Afia said she sees nothing wrong with even being a ‘seventh wife’, adding that what matters is the ‘wife’ title.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, she has not emphatically informed anyone that she is married and added that people should ignore all sorts of reports about her love life.

Afia said at the right time, she would address issues pertaining to her supposed marriage.

“I haven’t said I am a second wife and even if I am a seventh wife, I am a wife. I haven’t even informed anyone that I am married. For the congratulations, it was to celebrate my ten years as an ambassador for orphans and children. Whatever anybody thought, you are on your own. I will address my marital issues on Friday.

“They said the chief has a first wife. What is her name? this media we just carry news, it is about time we asked questions. You need to find out the identity of the chief I am married to. You need to inquire about his supposed first wife,” she stated.

Watch the video below: