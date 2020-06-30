2 hours ago

Ghanaian media personality with TV3, Johnnie Hughes, has taken a swipe at the Electoral Commission (EC) over poor-quality of the new voter's identification cards.

According to him, the country's election management body could have done better by issuing plastic identity cards in its mass registration exercise, considering the sum of money that has been infused therein by the state.

In a post on Twitter to open up on the subject, the popular journalist could not fathom why the EC will opt for a substandard ID cards when some state institutions such as the National Identification Authority (NIA), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), National Health Insurance Authority (NHIS), and even other small private enterprises have done plastic ID cards that go along with security features.

"A haphazardly laminated paper with a QR code, for all that money, in a "paperless" country? When the NIA, @SSNITGhana, NHIS and even small private enterprises are doing plastic cards with security features? ECGhanaofficial, you could have done better!", his tweet read.

The highly-talked-about voters' registration exercise officially commenced on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The exercise is aimed at compiling names of Ghanaian eligible voters who will participate in the upcoming December 2020 general elections.