1 hour ago

Audio erotica is a form of sexy storytelling. Basically, it's erotica that you listen to instead of watch or read. Unlike most visual content, audio erotica is highly intimate and personal. Each audio story that you listen to is going to be your version of it because it's your imagination that designs it. Yes, it's all about imagination. Rather than looking at actual performers on a set, you get to case your scene, choose the outfits, actors, setting and everything you wish to. It's the perfect way to tune back into your body.

Listening to porn can help you feel more in the moment. When you watch video porn, it can get difficult for you to not compare yourself with the actors. It can also get intimidating and can turn you off. With audio porn, you don't have that comparison, it's just you and the narrator. Audio porn has the ability to foster a deep sense of intimacy for the listener. Putting your earbuds in and lying back makes the story seem so much closer to you. And with your hands-free, you can enjoy all the delights of sensuous pleasure even more.

Audio porn lets you invest in the storyline without needing to hold your phone or computer. It feels like a partner is directly talking dirty to you about how they'd like to pleasure you and how they are pleasuring themselves at the thought of you. It's this intimacy that sets it apart from normal video porn, where you are only a spectator.

Whether you imagine yourself in a scene or enjoy watching something unfold, audio erotica gives you satisfaction like never before. It helps you explore different desires or kinks in a low-pressure way since you can't see graphic images or potentially-triggering scenes. It allows you to explore those fantasies comfortably and safely.

Other than stretching your sexy imagination, audio porn can also help you articulate your needs and desires into your own sex life. It actually makes asking for consent and setting boundaries feel a lot more achievable as the listener can hear it modeled in a really natural way.

Source: indiatimes.com