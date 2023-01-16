3 hours ago

Ghana and Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is attracting interest from struggling English Premier League sides Everton and Bournemouth with German side Augsburg also interested.

The winger has been a bit part player at the French side this campaign as he has made just 13 appearances in the French Ligue 1 with most of them from the bench and scoring once.

According to European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Merseyside club has proposed a loan move with an option to buy in the summer with the player keen on a possible move.

Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the French side from Danish club FC Norsdjaelland in the summer of July 2021 for a fee of €17 million but injuries have hindered his progress at the club.

The player and his representatives are keen on a switch away from the French club as he has struggled for a place in Bruno Genesio's side.

On Sunday he came from the bench to help his side defeat PSG 1-0 in the French Ligue 1 clash.