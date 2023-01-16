Ghana and Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is attracting interest from struggling English Premier League sides Everton and Bournemouth with German side Augsburg also interested.
The winger has been a bit part player at the French side this campaign as he has made just 13 appearances in the French Ligue 1 with most of them from the bench and scoring once.
According to European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Merseyside club has proposed a loan move with an option to buy in the summer with the player keen on a possible move.
Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the French side from Danish club FC Norsdjaelland in the summer of July 2021 for a fee of €17 million but injuries have hindered his progress at the club.
The player and his representatives are keen on a switch away from the French club as he has struggled for a place in Bruno Genesio's side.
On Sunday he came from the bench to help his side defeat PSG 1-0 in the French Ligue 1 clash.
