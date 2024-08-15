2 hours ago

Actress, Salma Munim has said every individual who does not know her well is a ‘ghost’ to her.

According to her, most people have lots of perceptions on how people should go about their lives.

The actress has had several criticisms from social media users who questioned her source of wealth after acquiring a new Range Rover among other things.

But in an interview with Doreen Avio on the set of actress Kafui Danku’s upcoming movie, ‘Fear Women’, she clarified that though she has haters online, there are also people who love and applaud her for what she does.

“To me, everybody is a ghost. I do not know you and you do not know me. You may have a perception about me, probably not what you think I am, but the people close to me appreciate and love me more” she said.

She further stated that she no longer allows people’s speculations and comments to get to her.