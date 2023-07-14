2 hours ago

Boreham Wood, an English club, has made an official announcement regarding the signing of former Ghana international forward Kwesi Appiah for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 32-year-old striker has joined the fifth-tier side on a two-year contract as a free transfer after mutually terminating his contract with League Two club Crawley Town.

Appiah began his career at Ebbsfleet United, progressing through their academy before moving to Peterborough United in 2008.

He gained valuable experience on loan at clubs such as Weymouth, Kettering Town, and Thurrock. In 2010, he made a permanent move to Brackley Town.

Impressing with his goal-scoring abilities, Appiah earned a transfer to Crystal Palace in 2012 after a remarkable record of 35 goals in 34 appearances for Margate.

Throughout his career, he had loan spells at various clubs in the English Football League (EFL) and National League, including Aldershot Town, Yeovil Town, Cambridge United, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon, and Reading.

In 2017, Appiah made a permanent move to AFC Wimbledon, where he spent three years and scored 15 goals in 72 appearances.

He joined Crawley in 2021 and had a successful first season, scoring 11 goals in 26 league appearances.

However, he spent most of the last season on loan at Colchester United in League Two, despite his strong performances for Crawley.

Appiah has represented the Ghana national team, earning seven caps and scoring two goals.