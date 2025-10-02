2 hours ago

Former Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila has been sentenced to death in absentia after a military court found him guilty of treason, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

The 54-year-old, who ruled Africa’s second-largest country for 18 years before handing over power in 2019, was accused of backing the M23 rebel group, whose offensive has destabilised eastern DRC.

The charges included murder, sexual violence, torture, and armed insurrection.

Kabila, who did not appear in court to defend himself, dismissed the case as “arbitrary” and accused the judiciary of being used as “an instrument of oppression.” His current whereabouts remain unknown.

The former leader succeeded his father, Laurent Kabila, after his assassination in 2001 and retained power until his successor, President Félix Tshisekedi, took office in 2019.

Relations between the two men later soured, and Kabila went into self-imposed exile in 2023.

Earlier this year, Kabila returned to the conflict-ridden east, arriving in the M23-controlled city of Goma and vowing to help broker peace.

However, Tshisekedi accused him of masterminding the rebellion. In response, the Senate stripped Kabila of his legal immunity, paving the way for prosecution.

The conflict has escalated dramatically in recent months, with M23 rebels seizing large swathes of territory, including the strategic cities of Goma and Bukavu, as well as two airports.

The UN and several Western governments have accused Rwanda of providing military support to the group, allegations Kigali denies.

Despite a ceasefire agreement reached in July, fighting has continued, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis in the mineral-rich region.