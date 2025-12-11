9 hours ago

A former Finance Manager at the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Linda Bartels-Poku, has filed an action at the High Court against MIIF, the Chairman of the Public Services Commission (PSC), and the Attorney General, alleging unlawful and summary dismissal by the Fund’s Chief Executive Officer, Justina Nelson.

The case, which was filed on 19 November 2025, highlights concerns over management practices and adherence to public service employment laws within MIIF.

Background Of Employment And Leave Dispute

Bartels-Poku was employed by MIIF in March 2022 as Finance Manager, a senior management position classified as public service employment. In line with her statutory entitlement, she was eligible for 36 days of annual leave per year.

In May 2025, Ms Bartels-Poku sought approval to take 14 days of leave from 20 May to 6 June 2025 to care for her sick daughter in the United States.

The leave was formally approved by her supervisor, the Chief Finance Officer, and the Human Resource Department. She subsequently made travel arrangements, including flights and accommodation, based on the approval granted.

Contested Leave And Dismissal

According to her statement of claim, Ms Bartels-Poku later received an edited leave form reducing her leave from 14 days to 5 days, effective from 20 May to 27 May 2025.

She alleges that this unilateral alteration was made without consultation or explanation. Attempts to seek clarification from the Human Resource Department were unsuccessful, and she was referred to the Acting CEO, Justina Nelson.

Ms Bartels-Poku claims that after multiple attempts to meet the CEO, she was eventually allowed an audience in which she explained her situation, emphasizing that she had made necessary arrangements for her daughter’s care and that her absence would not disrupt office operations.

She alleges that the Acting CEO dismissed her concerns outright and offered no justification for the reduction of her approved leave.

Despite being on leave, Ms Bartels-Poku maintains that she continued to perform her work duties remotely, including payroll preparation and other financial responsibilities.

However, on 2 June 2025, she received a letter, signed under the hand of the Human Resource Manager, summarily dismissing her on grounds of alleged gross insubordination for failing to comply with the revised leave directive.

Allegations of Unlawful Treatment

The former Finance Manager contends that her dismissal was arbitrary, unfair, and contrary to MIIF’s Human Resource Policy as well as the laws governing public service employment in Ghana. She argues that:

No investigation or disciplinary hearing was conducted prior to her dismissal.

The claim of gross insubordination was vague, unenforceable, and did not warrant summary termination.

Her remote work during the leave period ensured that operational duties were fulfilled.

The decision was unilateral, lacking procedural fairness or consideration of her previously approved leave arrangements.

Reliefs Sought

In her legal action, Ms Bartels-Poku is seeking ten reliefs:

1. A declaration that MIIF’s management acted arbitrarily and unfairly in altering her approved leave form.

2. A declaration that her summary dismissal was unlawful.

3. A perpetual injunction preventing MIIF from recording the dismissal in her employment record with the Fund and the Public Services Commission.

4. Payment of all salaries due, including adjustments and accumulated leave, from the date of dismissal to the final judgment.

5. Interest on unpaid salaries and entitlements.

6. General damages for unlawful dismissal.

7. Punitive and exemplary damages totaling GH₵800,000 for unfair and cruel treatment.

8. Payment of accrued terminal benefits and entitlements.

9. Costs inclusive of counsel’s fees calculated at 25% of recovered sums.

10. General costs of the suit.

The writ and statement of claim were filed at the registry of the High Court in Accra through Chris Osei Yeboah, Esq., of Cartesian Consult Unlimited.