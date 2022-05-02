1 hour ago

Former Ghana Football Association Presidential aspirant, Amanda Akuokor Clinton Esq. has tied the knot with his long time boyfriend Jean Paul-Amegashie.

The poignant ceremony was held in Accra and was attended by close friends and family members of the couples.

Amanda is seen rocking a blue kente dress whiles his pilot husband is cladded in a white kaftan as they beamed with smiles.

The traditional wedding was held last Wednesday before the white wedding was done over the weekend.

The Founding Partner of Clinton Consultancy and a lawyer who was called to the Bar in England and Wales thirteen years ago and the Ghanaian Bar ten years ago is married to a pilot.

In 2019, she became the first ever woman to contest for the Ghana Football Association hot seat which was eventually won by incumbent Kurt Okraku after two rounds.

She has the election taken a back seat in football and concentrating on her law profession.

