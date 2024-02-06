6 hours ago

Following the disappointment of Ghana's early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), former Black Stars player Dan Owusu has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to collaborate with ex-players to chart a path for the team's resurgence.

Ghana's lackluster performance in the recent AFCON, where they failed to progress beyond the group stage, mirrors their previous early elimination in AFCON 2021.

Owusu, a seasoned figure in Ghanaian football and a three-time Ghana Premier League top scorer, stresses the need for the GFA to seek insights from former Black Stars players in shaping the team's future.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Owusu emphasized the invaluable perspective that ex-players can offer.

"We went to the AFCON and performed abysmally. It will be prudent for the Ghana FA to engage ex-Black Stars players and solicit ideas about how the national team should be run.

They have to engage us because things are getting out of hand. To make the team great again, they have to involve us," he stated.

Owusu's call resonates with the growing consensus that a reevaluation and strategic overhaul are imperative for the Black Stars to reclaim their stature in African football.

As Ghana navigates the aftermath of the AFCON disappointment, involving former players like Owusu could provide valuable insights and guidance in shaping the team's trajectory.

Meanwhile, the GFA is actively pursuing the appointment of a new coach following the dismissal of Chris Hughton. Owusu's advocacy underscores the importance of leveraging the collective wisdom and experience of Ghana's footballing legends to propel the Black Stars towards future success.