2 hours ago

Mohammed Aminu, once a shining star of Ghana’s 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup squad, recently made a rare public appearance, showcasing a fresh hairstyle and new tattoos at a local barbershop.The now 24-year-old winger was part of the talented team that reached the quarterfinals of the tournament in India, earning him recognition as one of Ghana’s brightest young prospects.

Aminu’s standout performances at the youth level earned him a high-profile $2 million transfer to Manchester City from WAFA.

However, his career trajectory has since faced significant hurdles. Loan stints at clubs like NAC Breda in the Netherlands and Lommel SK in Belgium failed to yield success, and he was released by Manchester City in 2022 after struggling to meet expectations.

His most recent professional engagement was with Kozanis, a lower-division club in Greece, where he joined as a free agent.

Despite his early promise and flashes of brilliance, Aminu has struggled to reignite the form that once made him a rising star in Ghanaian football.

Aminu’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by young players navigating the transition from youth football to sustained professional success.

While his current path remains uncertain, his public appearance has reignited discussions about his potential and the lessons to be learned from his journey.