2 hours ago

Former Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba has tragically passed away at the age of 39 after falling ill, as confirmed by Turkish club Adanaspor, where he was serving as the head coach.

Bamba, who had taken on his first senior management role with the TFF First League side, was taken ill before their match against Manisa FK on Friday and later died at Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital.

Adanaspor released a statement saying, "Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the Manisa Football Club match played yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there."

Bamba was highly regarded at his previous clubs, having captained both Leeds United and Cardiff City.

He played in the Premier League for Cardiff during the 2018-19 season and spent five years with the Welsh club.

He began his coaching career at Cardiff as the assistant to then-manager Sabri Lamouchi in 2023 before moving to Turkey to manage Adanaspor last month.

His former club Trabzonspor, where he played from 2012 to 2014, expressed their condolences, stating, "We have learned with deep sorrow the passing of Adanaspor Coach Sol Bamba."

Bamba had previously battled Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, diagnosed in January 2021.

He underwent chemotherapy and later described the experience as a "big shock."

He praised the support from the NHS and the global football community, which provided him with strength during his treatment.

He made an emotional return to the pitch in Cardiff's final match of the 2020-21 season before retiring as a player in the summer of 2022 and moving into coaching.

Bamba is remembered fondly for his contributions on and off the pitch, and his passing has left the football community in mourning.