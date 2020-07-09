9 minutes ago

Talented Ghanaian shot-stopper, Kofi Mensah has joined Zambian elite division side Power Dynamos after failing to grab a deal with their Arch rivals Lusaka Dynamos.

The former Ghana Youth International joined the Aba Yellows on an initial one-year deal earlier this week following the passing of his mandatory medical examination.

Mensah will join his team mates at their Kitwe training base in the coming weeks to begin preparations for the resumption of football in the country after its suspension due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Kofi Mensah’s name came to prominence in Ghana during the 2017/18 season where he became the number one choice for the then newly promoted side Karela United in their maiden top flight campaign.

The highly rated goalkeeper has had previous stints with Division One sides Tema Youth Samartex and Ebusua Dwarfs.