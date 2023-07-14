1 hour ago

In a significant legal development, ex-Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of allegations of raping a woman and attempting to rape another.

The charges were related to an incident involving a 24-year-old woman at Mendy's £4 million mansion in Cheshire in October 2020.

Additionally, he faced accusations of attempted rape by a 29-year-old woman who claimed to have been molested by him two years prior.

This acquittal follows Mendy's earlier clearance of six rape charges in January.

The French international was visibly emotional as the jury foreman announced the not guilty verdicts after a thorough three-week trial at Chester Crown Court.

The jury, consisting of six men and six women, deliberated for approximately three hours and 15 minutes before reaching their conclusion.

Judge Steven Everett stated, "Mr. Mendy can be discharged from the dock," officially absolving the footballer of the charges.

Mendy, whose contract with Manchester City expired earlier this month, had already been acquitted in the previous trial of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving four young women or teenagers.

However, the jury had been unable to reach a verdict on two counts of rape and attempted rape, leading to a retrial.

During the trial, Mendy revealed that he had engaged in sexual relations with over 10,000 women.

Prosecutor Benjamin Aina KC argued that Mendy had taken advantage of female guests at parties held in his home, attributing his actions to his wealth and celebrity status, which he claimed made him unaccustomed to being refused.

Following the hearing, Mendy's solicitor, Jenny Wiltshire, expressed gratitude to the jury for focusing on the evidence rather than rumors and innuendo surrounding the case.

After the hearing his solicitor, Jenny Wiltshire, said: "Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focussing on the evidence in this trial, rather than on the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset.

"This is the second time that Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by a jury. He is delighted that both juries reached the correct verdicts."

She said Mr Mendy had "tried to remain strong" but the process had "inevitably had a serious impact on him".

He now wanted to ask for his privacy to be respected "so he can begin rebuilding his life," Mr Wiltshire added.

