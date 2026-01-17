15 minutes ago

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, has confirmed that Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), has been arrested and detained in the United States.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Friday, January 16, the Ambassador disclosed that Tamakloe-Attionu was picked up on January 6, 2026, by the United States Marshals Service in the Las Vegas, Nevada area.

He said she is currently being held at the Nevada Southern Detention Centre, where she remains in custody pending an extradition hearing scheduled for January 21, 2026. At that hearing, a U.S. court will determine whether Ghana’s request for her extradition will be granted.

Ambassador Smith dismissed reports suggesting that the former MASLOC boss was not in detention, describing such claims as false and misleading.

“She is in custody. Any reports to the contrary are inaccurate,” he stressed.

In a further revelation, the Ambassador disclosed that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who was also apprehended by U.S. authorities on the same day, remains in detention as well.

Both individuals, he explained, are currently undergoing U.S. judicial processes connected to extradition proceedings, with Ghana awaiting the outcome of the court’s determinations.

The developments mark a significant step in Ghana’s pursuit of high-profile former public officials facing legal action, as attention now turns to the U.S. courts’ decisions in the coming days.