The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has filed 21 criminal charges against former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, and four others for alleged offences including stealing, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.

According to court filings at the High Court in Accra, the accused — Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, Faiza Seidu Wuni, Richard Sam-Asante (currently at large), The Aludiba Foundation, and Energy Partners Limited — are alleged to have conspired to divert and misappropriate public funds totaling over GH₵50.8 million.

Investigators claim that between February 2017 and February 2025, Mr. Aludiba redirected GH₵50.8 million from NAFCO’s accounts to a supplier, Sawtina Enterprise, and fraudulently transferred an additional GH₵5.49 million to his own company, Aludiba Enterprise, under the pretext of food supply contracts.

Co-accused Faiza Seidu Wuni is alleged to have laundered GH₵13.2 million through her company, Fa-Hausa Ventures, and caused a further GH₵4.4 million loss to the state through transactions with NAFCO under Alqarni Enterprise. The Aludiba Foundation and Energy Partners Limited are also accused of participating in laundering proceeds of the alleged crimes.

The Attorney-General’s Office stated that the offences led to major financial losses to the Republic and stemmed from findings submitted by the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee.

The case has been filed in the High Court, Accra, with the first hearing expected to commence soon.