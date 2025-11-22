8 hours ago

A former Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Nana Akwasi Awuah, has taken a swipe at the government for approving GH¢13.1 billion to purchase new aircraft, arguing that such an amount would be better directed toward addressing long-standing concerns of nurses, teachers, and doctors.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Saturday, November 22, Mr. Awuah questioned why the government would prioritise four helicopters and two presidential jets when essential workers continue to hold demonstrations over inadequate working conditions.

“We are talking about GH¢13.1 billion for aircraft at a time when nurses are constantly on the streets and teachers and doctors keep pleading for improved welfare. That money would make a far greater impact if used to address their grievances. Instead, we are channelling huge sums into a presidential jet meant to provide comfort for whoever occupies that office,” he said.

“When teachers and nurses are crying for support, and we choose instead to spend this magnitude of money on the executive, it seriously calls into question the government’s priorities,” he added.

He noted that recent protests by educators and healthcare workers highlight the urgent need for investment in sectors that directly impact national development.Mr. Awuah’s remarks come on the back of similar criticisms in Parliament. During deliberations on the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, the MP for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, described the allocation as “misplaced,” especially at a time when reports indicate several public sector workers are yet to receive their salaries.

He argued that allocating billions to new aircraft contradicts the government’s earlier assurances to ease the cost of living and expand employment opportunities.