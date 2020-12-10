3 hours ago

Former President of Ghana John Agyekum Kufuor has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his victory in the just-ended general election.

The former President prior to the election asked Ghanaians to maintain the President and his Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because Ghana is enjoying the needed development under them.

To him, there was no need changing a leadership that is already engaged in the provision of a better life for the people of Ghana.

In a congratulatory note on his Twitter feed, the former President said ” CONGRATULATIONS to the President Elect @NAkufoAddo you deserve it”.

Jean Mensa on Wednesday declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 election, having obtained 51.59% of the total votes cast as against Mahama’s 6,214,889 representing 47.36%. Akufo-Addo polled a total of 6,730,413 votes out of the total 13,434,574.