2 hours ago

Former Samartex head coach, Nurudeen Amadu, has revealed that he has taken a short break from coaching to address ongoing health concerns.

Amadu, who led the Timber Giants to historic success in the Ghana Premier League last season, mutually parted ways with the club after just 13 matches into the 2024/25 campaign.

In an interview, Amadu explained that his decision to step back was driven by personal health issues that require attention.

"I have taken a break from coaching. I still have health issues that need to be addressed. I have to be with my family in the North and will return to coaching later," he shared.

As Samartex searches for a new manager, reports suggest that former Great Olympics and Karela United coach, Bismark Kobi Mensah, is a leading candidate for the role.

Under Amadu, Samartex enjoyed a successful campaign last season but has struggled this term. After 13 matches, the club has secured only four wins, five draws, and four losses, leaving them in 10th place with 17 points.

Their poor form has seen them suffer three consecutive defeats in the league, and they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Bibiani Goldstars SC.

With the club's struggles mounting, assistant coach Henry Wellington will take charge of the team's upcoming match against Bechem United in Matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League.