In a historic decision, former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal trial, marking the first time a former or sitting U.S. president has been convicted of a crime.

The Manhattan jury unanimously convicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records, with sentencing set for July 11.

The six-week trial saw testimony from 22 witnesses, including Stormy Daniels, whose alleged sexual encounter with Trump was central to the case.

Trump, 77, called the verdict a "disgrace" and vowed to continue fighting.

The charges stemmed from Trump's efforts to conceal a payment to Daniels, a former adult-film star, in the final days of his 2016 election campaign.

Prosecutors argued that Trump broke election law by disguising the hush money as legal expenses.

Trump's sentencing will occur just days before the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to be confirmed as the party's candidate to face Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in November.

While prison time is possible, a financial penalty is more likely. Trump has been released without bail.

As the verdicts were read, Trump pursed his lips and looked at the jurors.

Outside the courthouse, amid heavy police presence, Trump reiterated his claim that the trial was rigged and vowed to continue fighting, predicting the "real verdict" would come from the voters on November 5.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment on potential sentencing but defended the decision to bring the charges, emphasizing the importance of following the facts without fear or favor.

Despite the conviction, Trump remains eligible to run for president, and his campaign has reported a surge in support following the verdict.

If Trump wins the election, he would become the first convicted criminal to occupy the White House.

Political allies defended Trump, with House Speaker Mike Johnson calling the day "shameful" and decrying the "weaponization" of the justice system. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who ran against Trump for the Republican nomination, urged respect for the jury's verdict.

The Biden-Harris campaign emphasized that no one is above the law, with spokesman Michael Tyler stating that the only way to keep Trump out of the Oval Office is through the ballot box.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Trump falsified records to disguise repayments to his former lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush-money payment to Daniels.

Trump's legal team unsuccessfully argued for acquittal, claiming Cohen had committed perjury.

Cohen, in a statement, hailed the verdict as a victory for accountability and the rule of law.

Trump's legal battles are far from over, as he faces three other criminal cases, including alleged election interference. However, those trials are unlikely to begin before the November election.