A thrilling weekend in the Ghana Premier League kicks off with a blockbuster clash between giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Set to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium with a 19:00 GMT kickoff, the Phobians will look to bounce back from their painful 1-0 defeat to rivals Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash.

The action continues on Saturday, December 21, with six matches lined up. Dreams FC, following a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Nsoatreman FC, will host a confident Asante Kotoko side at the Tuba Astroturf.

The Porcupine Warriors come into the game buoyed by their dramatic victory over Hearts of Oak last weekend.

Elsewhere, Nations FC return to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to face bottom-placed Legon Cities, hoping to regain their form after recent struggles.

Meanwhile, in-form Bechem United will host defending champions FC Samartex 1996 at the Nana Gyeabour Park, aiming to continue their impressive run.

League leaders Heart of Lions are back at the Kpando Stadium, where they will take on Basake Holy Stars in a clash of contrasting fortunes.

Gold Stars FC, after a solid campaign so far, welcome Nsoatreman FC to the Duns Park as the visitors attempt to shake off their off-field managerial distractions.

Vision FC, fresh from a dramatic 3-2 win over Medeama, face a challenging trip to Wenchi to battle Young Apostles, who will be desperate to recover from their recent 3-0 loss to Basake Holy Stars.

On Monday, December 23, Aduana FC will host Accra Lions at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.

The match between Medeama SC and Karela United, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed to January 1, 2025.

With several tantalizing fixtures ahead, this round of the Ghana Premier League promises drama, excitement, and crucial battles for points.