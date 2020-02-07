2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak defender Nuru Sulley is set to complete a move to Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC in the coming weeks Ghanaguardian can confirm.

The 27-year old centre back will join the Royals on a free transfer after his contract with with Iraqi side Al-Minaa Sporting club expired last summer.

Sulley has already agreed in principle, to join Legon Cities and his release letter from his former club in Iraq has already been sent to the Ghanaian top flight side.

The former Alayanspor centre back has been in Ghana since July 2019 and was reportedly close to joining Hearts of Oak in January only for the move to fall through.

He has since been in close contact with Legon Cities and sources say he has been trainig with the club for the past two weeks.

Should the move be completed, Sulley will bring tones of experience to the Royals back line that has been unimpressive since the start of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League campaign.